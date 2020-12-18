Senator Bernie Sanders has been a key part of a bipartisan push to get $1200 checks in the coronavirus relief package Congress is taking up, something that is somehow not being universally agreed upon.

On the Senate floor Friday, Sanders talked about how millions of Americans are struggling and in need of relief in the middle of the pandemic.

“We cannot turn our backs on this suffering,” he said. “Not in any state in this country where people are hurting in an unprecedented way. It means we cannot leave Washington as Senators for the holidays to go back to our families unless we address the pain and anxiety of other families throughout this country.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer briefly spoke to share his support for the amendment Sanders was pushing.

Sanders made a point of highlighting how both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden, not to mention the vast majority of Americans, support these direct payments.

The Vermont senator tried to push for the Senate to reconsider his amendment. Ron Johnson actually objected. Again.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

