Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tore into President Donald Trump for signaling he’ll try to defund the post office in order to undermine mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 election.

In an interview with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday, Sanders was asked about reports that the Postal Service is removing mail-sorting machines, which also accompanies the postal services’ now-abandoned efforts to remove mailboxes. When asked if this was “legitimate reform” or “sabotage,” Sanders replied that they were the actions of a president “who is doing everything he can to suppress the vote, make it harder for people to engage in mail-in balloting at a time when people will be putting their lives on the line by having to go out to a polling station and vote.”

Sanders referenced to a recent Trump interview in which the president suggested he would block funding to the post office in response to congressional Democratic efforts to expand mail-in voting. The senator called it an uncharacteristically “honest” admission that Trump wants to suppress votes because he thinks “it will help him win the election.”

“So this is a deliberate effort to defund and destroy the U.S. Postal Service so that people cannot engage in mail-in ballots,” Sanders said. “That’s what Donald Trump is telling the American people, and it is an outrage, Chuck, because this campaign is more than healthcare, it’s more than education, it’s more than the Postal Service. It is democracy, and he is sabotaging our democracy.”

Watch above, via NBC.

