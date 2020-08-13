President Donald Trump appeared to admit on Thursday that he’s withholding funds from the post office in an effort to limit mail-in voting for the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump what Democrats are pushing in the coronavirus stimulus package that was causing the negotiations to be held up. He replied, “It’s their fault. They want 3-and-a-half billion dollars for something that will turn out to be fraudulent. That’s election money, basically.”

“They want 3-and-a-half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots, 3-and-a-half… They want $25 billion — billion — for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” he explained, adding, “Now, in the meantime, they aren’t getting there.”

“By the way, those are just two items, but if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it,” Trump went on, before remarking, “And you’ve seen how bad it’s been with this Caroline Malone scam. She scammed her way into an election. She probably lost but they said mail-in ballots, it’s all mixed up. Paterson, New Jersey, same thing.”

“Yesterday, Virginia, 500,000 applications for ballots got sent to everybody, nobody even knows. Got sent to dogs, got sent to dead people. Nobody has no idea what happened. They say, ‘Oh, we made a mistake, I’m sorry.’ 500,000 ballots sent in Virginia,” he said. “How do you feel about Virginia going in there and you have 500,000 phony ballot applications, and this is all over.”

Bartiromo responded, “Wow, so this is what’s holding it up?… This is what’s holding up money for the American people? They want mail-in voting and they want money for the post office? This is one of the sticking points that’s holding back stimulus for Americans during this coronavirus?”

“That’s one of them,” Trump answered. “How would you like to have 3-and-a-half billion dollars — billion — for mail-in voting? Billion… You know how much money that is? Nobody has any idea… They want $25 billion for the post office because the post office is going to have to go to town to get these ridiculous ballots in.”

“You know, there’s nothing wrong with getting out and voting. You get out and vote. They voted during World War I and World War II and they should have voter ID because the Democrats scammed the system. But two of the items are the post office and the 3-and-a-half billion dollars for mail-in voting,” he concluded. “Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.”

Critics on social media quickly accused the president of attempting to obstruct mail-in voting.

Hard to be more obvious here, he’s deliberately damaging the postal service because he thinks that helps his reelection campaign by preventing people from voting. https://t.co/fE2cS1qtqT — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) August 13, 2020

Note this: Trump is admitting he wants to obstruct mail-in voting: “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions &millions of ballots. But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 13, 2020

Trump says he’s starving post office of money to curb states’ efforts to implement universal mail-in voting >>> https://t.co/orza09rlvo — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 13, 2020

Tommy Vietor, a former National Security Council spokesman for President Barack Obama, commented, “We need to call this what it is: a brazen attempt to steal the election by invalidating vote by mail ballots. In the process, he’s putting people’s lives at risk by COVID.”

We need to call this what it is: a brazen attempt to steal the election by invalidating vote by mail ballots. In the process, he’s putting people’s lives at risk by COVID. https://t.co/7Gr8fPrYSX — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 13, 2020

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]