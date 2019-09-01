Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, reacting to Saturday night’s mass shooting in Odessa — the second such tragedy in that state in less than a month — said that the “epidemic of gun violence” is “fucked up.”

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, the 2020 presidential candidate delivered a stunning rant at the outset of his conversation with fill-in host Dana Bash.

“The rhetoric that we’ve used … it has done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence,” O’Rourke said. “To protect our kids, our families, our fellow Americans in public places. At a Walmart in El Paso where 22 were killed. In Sutherland Springs, in a Church. One or two a day all over this country. A hundred killed daily in the United States of America. We’re averaging about 300 mass shootings a year. No other country comes close.”

“So yes, this is fucked up.”

O’Rourke went on to say that he will continue to address the issue as “defiantly and strongly” as he can, but also promised legislative measures.

“If we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, then we will continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America,” O’Rourke said. “And I cannot accept that. And so we’re going to speak as defiantly and as strongly as we can, but we’re also going to take action. Universal background checks, red flag laws, and ending the sales of weapons of war and buying those AK-47s and AR-15s back so they cannot be used against our fellow Americans.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com