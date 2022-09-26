Biden Advisor Claims ‘MAGA Republican Agenda’ is to ‘Essentially Destroy the United States of America’

White House advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms took President Joe Biden’s recent targeting of “MAGA Republicans” to a new level this week, claiming there is a “MAGA Republican agenda” to “essentially destroy the United States of America.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, Bottoms addressed the GOP’s recent agenda, the “Commitment to America,” and declared that everyone needs to be following the president and calling out MAGA Republicans.

“There is a MAGA Republican agenda that gives no consideration to the rule of law, that has no respect for a woman’s right to choose, that wants to defund the FBI,” Bottoms said, going on to reference the January 6 Capitol riot.

Asked if the president and his administration would keep focusing on “MAGA Republicans,” Bottoms accused these “MAGA Republicans” of wanting to destroy the country. She also claimed in the same breath that the president wants to work in a “bipartisan effort,” just not with those deemed to be part of the Donald Trump’s “MAGA” movement.

“I think it will always be important to call out any effort there is to destroy, essentially destroy the United States of America,” Bottoms said. “President Biden has been very clear he wants to work in a bipartisan effort. He has worked in a bipartisan effort. He’s been able to get things done on behalf of our country, but when you have a MAGA Republican agenda that has no respect for the Constitution, that has no respect for free and fair elections then it is important for all of us, not just the president, not just me, for all of us to call it out for what it is.”

This agenda, the political advisor added, is a “threat to our way of life.”

“It is a danger to our democracy. It is a danger to our way of life,” she said.

Watch above via MSNBC

