Whoops! Republicans’ ‘Commitment to America’ Video Features Stock Footage from Russia and Slovakia

A video accompanying House Republicans’ “Commitment to America” got a Slavic touch after stock footage from eastern European countries was included in its montage.

Republicans aim to retake the lower chamber of Congress in November. As part of that effort, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took a page out of Newt Gingrich’s playbook and his 1994 “Contract with America” and unveiled the Republican agenda in the event the GOP prevails in the midterms.

Much of the imagery from the video is Americana boilerplate, but for the fact a few clips originate from well beyond U.S. borders.

According to HuffPost, a snippet of a little boy holding a toy airplane was actually shot in Russia’s Volgograd region by Russia-based filmmaker Serg Grbanoff.

Ditto for this oil rig, which also appears in the Republicans’ video.

Elsewhere in the montage, a shot from what appears to be a grocery store in Slovakia makes an appearance. As HuffPost noted, a small red tag on the left side of the image reads, “AKCIA,” which is a Slovak word for “action.” It is used to indicate sales in the country’s stores.

The video also appears to include footage from Ukraine. In this image, a man carries a sack on his shoulder. The caption mentions the “vibrancy of the American dream.”

Republicans hope to take back the House for the first time since 2019. Though they are expected to do so, it is unclear if they’ll be able to win a few parliaments in eastern Europe as well.

