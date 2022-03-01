Biden Announces Ban on All Russian Aircraft Over U.S. Airspace: ‘We Will Join Our Allies’ by ‘Further Isolating Russia’

President Joe Biden announced during Tuesday’s State of the Union address that all Russian aircraft are banned from entering U.S. airspace for the foreseeable future.

In response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Biden initiated sanctions against Russia and its wealthy elites.

He spoke about the sanctions before both chambers of Congress.

“We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts your luxury apartments your private jets,” Biden said. “We are coming for your ill-begotten gains.”

Biden then declared that America’s airspace off-limits to Russia.

The president said, “And tonight, I am announcing that we will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights, further isolating Russia, and adding an additional squeeze on their economy.”

Biden also commented on the damage sanctions have done to Russia’s financial sector.

“The Ruble has lost 30% of its value,” he said. “The Russian stock market has lost 40% of its value, and trading remains suspended. Russia’s economy is reeling and Putin alone is to blame.

Biden also vowed that the U.S. will offer military, economic and humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

“We are giving more than $1 billion in direct assistance to Ukraine,” he said. “And we will continue to aid the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and to help ease their suffering.

He added, “Let me be clear, our forces are not engaged, and will not engage, in conflict with Russian forces in Ukraine.”

Biden then declared that U.S. troops will not enter Ukraine, but will defend NATO allies:

We’ve mobilized American ground forces, air squadrons, and ship deployments to protect NATO countries including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. As I have made crystal clear the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com