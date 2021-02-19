President Joe Biden spoke at the Pfizer facility in Michigan Friday and implored Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as they can.

The president assured in his address that the vaccines are being rigorously inspected to make sure they’re safe, and noted how both he and Vice President Kamala Harris got their vaccines publicly.

He addressed hesitancy in the U.S. about taking the vaccine and goes, “We all know the history in this country of having subjected certain communities to terrible medical abuses in the past.”

“But if there’s one message to cut through to everyone in this country it’s this: the vaccines are safe. Please, for yourself, your family, your community, this country, take the vaccine when it’s your turn and available. That’s how to beat this pandemic.”

Biden talked up the recent efforts to ramp up vaccine distribution and said at one point, “We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July. That doesn’t mean they’ll all be in Americans’ arms, but enough vaccine will be available by that time.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

