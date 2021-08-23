Biden Urges Vaccine Mandates for Businesses After FDA Gives Full Approval to Pfizer Dose: ‘I Call on You Now’ to ‘Require it’

President Joe Biden called on companies to implement vaccine requirements on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration finally gave full approval to the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine on Monday. All three vaccines had been given Emergency Use Authorization months ago, and as of this posting a little over half the United States is fully vaccinated.

Biden said while the U.S. has made “critical progress,” we still need “to move faster.”

He called on more companies “to step up with vaccine requirements that’ll reach millions more people.”

If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader, who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that, require it. Do what I did last month. Require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements.

The president pointed out that vaccine requirements “have been around for decades,” and said, “The reason most people in America don’t worry about polio, smallpox, measles, mumps and rubella today is because of vaccines.”

“It only makes sense to require a vaccine to stop the spread of covid-19.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

