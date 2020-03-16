comScore

Bill de Blasio Slammed by New Yorkers and His Own Former Aides for Working Out Amid NY Gym Closures: ‘Inexcusable and Reckless’

By Ken MeyerMar 16th, 2020, 12:11 pm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was torn apart by critics who think he needs to get his priorities in order while the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold.

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski posted a picture of the mayor’s car as it was parked outside of the Park Slope YMCA on Monday morning. The mayor was at the workout facility just as New York governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference where he announced that gyms would join the list of public places that would be closed to reduce further spread of covid-19.

The mayor refused to comment when Kaczynski asked him whether he’d worked out, saying only that he would have his own press conference later on.

The mayor’s office released a statement on his workout, saying the YMCA is a place that “keeps him grounded” and that he’s still “working around the clock.”

However, a lot of people were not impressed by de Blasio’s use of time, calling it a really bad look especially in the context of Cuomo’s announcement.

Even former de Blasio aides Rebecca Katz and Jonathan Rosen slammed their ex-boss:

And here’s how Gov. Cuomo reacted to de Blasio’s morning activities.

Watch above, via CNN.

