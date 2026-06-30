House Republican Reveals Reason for Months-Long Absence From Capitol Hill

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) returned to the House floor Tuesday after a 116-day absence, revealing for the first time that he had been hospitalized and treated for severe depression following a diagnosis that he said required him to step away from Congress on doctors’ orders.

The New Jersey congressman had largely disappeared from public view in early March, missing more than 100 House votes while his office offered only limited updates describing his condition as a “personal health issue.”

The prolonged absence fueled questions from constituents, political observers and members of his own party about when, or whether, he would return to Capitol Hill. During that time, in early June, he won a primary after receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Breaking his silence in a speech from the House floor, Kean said he felt compelled to explain his absence publicly.

“This is not an easy speech for me to give,” he said. “I am a private person by nature, and I have spent most of my life talking about the people that I represent, the issues facing our communities, and the work that continues to be done. Talking about myself has never come naturally, but I believe that I owe an explanation to the people of New Jersey’s 7th District, to my colleagues in this chamber, and to American people for my absence.”

Kean said he initially entered the hospital for medical testing and did not expect an extended stay before receiving “the diagnosis of depression.”

“Now, when people hear the word depression, many people think simply means feeling sad,” he said. “But depression is so much more than that. It is physical. It is emotional. And until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be.”

The congressman said doctors urged him to remain hospitalized, advice he initially resisted because he believed he could continue working.

“I didn’t think that I had time for it. I had responsibilities to my family. I had responsibility to my constituents. I had responsibilities to this institution. And like many people, I believe. That I could simply push through,” he continued.

Kean said he ultimately followed his doctors’ recommendations and came to realize “how long depression had been affecting my life.” He also addressed why earlier projections that he would return within weeks proved inaccurate.

“When I said I hoped to return in a matter of weeks, I believed it,” he said. “But as the over 48 million of my fellow Americans being treated for this illness have come to discover, there is no timeline for healing. There is no timeline for recovery. Only the work of getting better one day at a time.”

Kean concluded by thanking his medical team and saying, “Today, I am grateful that I listened to my doctors, and I am grateful for the exceptional care that I received from doctors, nurses, and support staff. I am thankful that I accepted help.”

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