Bill Maher went off Friday night saying Democrats’ response to the allegations of sexual assault against Joe Biden from former staffer Tara Reade should be “don’t know, never will, don’t care.”

Maher said Democrats are doing “exactly what the Republicans want” when “there is no fact-finding here. It’s a he-said, she-said, she-said-something-else-entirely.”

He went through a number of statements Reade has made, including ones about Vladimir Putin (that she addressed in her interview with Megyn Kelly) to ask, “What the fuck?! We’re letting this person change the subject from Donald Trump, lethal incompetent, to Joe Biden, sex monster?”

Maher said at one point that Democrats “‘woke’ themselves into a corner when they adopted ‘Believe Women’ as their slogan when it should always have been ‘Take Accusations Seriously.'”

“There are actually some pretty big problems going on right now. I don’t know if you noticed, but America has turned into a failed state that does a worse job keeping its citizens alive during a pandemic than Cambodia. And to me, that’s a little more important than Tara Reade achieving closure.”

He continued:

“I care in the macro about women being attacked, of course. But on this one? I’m with Bogie, who said, ‘I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.’ Everybody says, ‘We need to do everything we can to defeat Trump.’ Yeah, except anything. Well, I’m no good at being noble either, but if in 1993, Joe Biden had grabbed my nuts in a corridor — and I was in Washington that year — and I had this knowledge, and revealing it could hurt the guy running against Trump, I’d save it for my memoirs. I’d like to think that I’d have a little more perspective. We have a president who says ‘Drink bleach.’ Geez, you waited 27 years, it couldn’t hold another few months?”

He said he wants to ask Reade “why now” as opposed to “Why not before Super Tuesday? Why not last fall when we still had a dozen other candidates to choose from? Why wait until Biden is our only hope against Trump and then take him down?”

“This story is gathering an importance it should not have. There is so much at stake in this election. The entire world needs to be put back together like Humpty Dumpty. Why should one person’s victimhood trump everyone else’s?”

You can watch above, via HBO.

