Megyn Kelly has now released her full interview with Tara Reade.

Reade spoke with Kelly about her work as a Senate staffer for Joe Biden and detailed some uncomfortable exchanges she had with people at the time.

She went into some graphic detail describing the alleged sexual assault and a number of remarks she said Biden made to her, getting emotional as she claimed he said, “You’re nothing to me.”

“His words — those words — stayed with me my whole life.”

Kelly questioned Reade on some of her public statements about Biden, saying, “It is true that women do sometimes praise men who have sexually harassed or abused them, but why would you publicly praise Joe Biden for actions on sexual assault when you claim that’s what he did to you?”

Reade said she’s struggled to tell her story, saying, “I didn’t want to talk badly about him. i wasn’t ready to tell my history with Joe Biden at that point at all… It wasn’t until 2019 when I saw Lucy Flores come forward and the way the media treated her.”

At one point Kelly asked about prominent Democrats and liberal activists taking a far more skeptical view of Reade’s allegations than Christine Blasey Ford’s against Brett Kavanaugh.

Kelly said they “certainly seem to have changed their tune when it comes to you.”

“It makes me upset, it makes me angry, because those were people I respected, some of which I voted for or worked with in some capacity,” Reade responded. “I supported Elizabeth Warren, who basically said she believed Joe Biden and just dismissed me.”

She also said it’s been “stunning” to see some of the “really horrible things” Biden surrogates and supporters have said about her online.

And she told Kelly that he should drop out.

You can watch the full interview above, via Megyn Kelly.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]