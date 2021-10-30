Bill Maher Says Pandemic is ‘Over’ and Masks Should Be Too: ‘Red States Are a Joy’

During Friday’s Real Time, Bill Maher stated more than once that the pandemic is over, insisting that masks are no longer necessary and arguing that red states are better on covid policy.

At one point, Maher told Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) that “it’s the Democrats” who are to blame for pandemic measures that lasted longer than necessary.

“Just resume living,” Maher said as they began the panel discussion, saying that he hopes Dr. Anthony Fauci told everyone to go ahead with Halloween. Maher and Coons were joined by Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan, who generally agreed with Maher’s take on the pandemic measures.

“I mean, come on. Fifteen of 100,000. That’s where we are, cases in California, 15 cases per 100000 people. I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over.”

“There’s always going to be a variant. You shouldn’t have to wear masks,” said Maher. “I haven’t had a meeting with my staff since March of 2020. Why?”

“But really, I mean — also vaccine, mask: Pick one. You got to pick. You can’t make me mask if I’ve had the vaccine,” he said to big applause from the audience.

“I have broken up with COVID. It’s not working for me anymore,” agreed Flanagan. “I stayed home the first year, I was a good girlfriend. He was a little abusive. Then I got the vaccine. I walked out of the CVS. I hadn’t been that thrilled coming out of a drugstore since I got the birth control pill in 1981.”

“I just, I can’t keep up. And you know what, I’ve had cancer. I’m triple vax. If it gets me, fair play to it, because it will put up a fight against me, but I’m not staying in my house again,” she said, as Maher clapped.

“There you go,” said Maher.

He asked Coons whether he is “down with that,” because “it’s the Democrats” who are mostly keeping these rules in place.

“I mean, I travel in every state now back. I’m back on the road and the red states are a joy, and the blue states are a pain in the ass. For no reason,” he said.

Coons answered that everybody should get vaccines and that, even though people are tired of strict controls on their lives, “the world isn’t safe until the world is vaccinated.”

