Billy Eichner Goes Scorched Earth On ‘All the Homophobes on the Supreme Court’ at VMAs

Comedian Billy Eichner took the stage at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards and promptly blasted members of the Supreme Court, calling them homophobic.

The actor, who appeared on the awards show to promote his new movie, Bros, said it would the the first gay romcom created by a major studio.

“I have a movie coming out called Bros. Bros is making history as the first gay romcom ever made by a major studio. And the first where every role is played by an openly LGBTQ actor,” Eichner said.

He continued, “I need you all there in theaters on September 30th, cause we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories. And we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century for those days are in the past and growth is the future.”

Eichner has expressed excitement about the upcoming film and even noted that for a long time, actors who are not gay have take roles away from LGBTQ actors.

He tweeted earlier this month about the opportunity to tell his own story through the movie.

“I’m SO excited the entire cast of BROS is openly LGBTQ. For a century, we’ve watched countless actors who weren’t gay take nearly all the high profile LGBTQ roles. Now we FINALLY get to play ourselves and tell our own stories in a major wide release. LET’S MAKE HISTORY SEPT 30!!!”

I’m SO excited the entire cast of BROS is openly LGBTQ. For a century, we’ve watched countless actors who weren’t gay take nearly all the high profile LGBTQ roles. Now we FINALLY get to play ourselves and tell our own stories in a major wide release. LET’S MAKE HISTORY SEPT 30!!! pic.twitter.com/2NNZrQ56LZ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 22, 2022

Listen above via Video Music Awards on Twitter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com