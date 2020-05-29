CNN Reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested and put in handcuffs by Minnesota State Police during a live report on the morning that followed civil unrest and protests for the killing of George Floyd while in custody by the same Minneapolis police force.

During a live shot with police forces lined up behind him, Jimenez started his report to New Day co-anchors John Berman and Alisyn Camerota. After CNN reporter Josh Campbell filed a report, Camerota threw to Jimenez who was just moments away from being protested.

Jimenez can be heard telling police authorities that he and his crew were happy to go “wherever you want us we will go. We’re getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection. Let us know and we’ve got you.”

He then started his report, before being interrupted by arresting officers say “I’m sorry? Do you mind telling me why I’m under arrest, sir? Why am I under arrest, sir?”

Later in the show, Campbell (who is reporting nearby) noted that he was not arrested, which Berman accurately noted that the white reporter was left alone, while the reporter of color was arrested.

Floyd is the now diseased African-American who, while under custody was apparently killed by overaggressive members of the Minneapolis police force which has reignited a national debate about police brutality towards people of color. The civil unrest and protest Thursday night culminated in violent protest and apparent arson, making this part of Minneapolis a flashpoint for racial tension between police and protestors.

Bernam revealed later that the CNN legal team is now in contact working to find out the situation, the current situation regarding Omar and his team. He then read an official CNN statement:

“A CNN reporter and his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs. Despite identifying themselves, a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, including the governor, must release the three CNN employees immediately.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]