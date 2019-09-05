Fox & Friends made a subtle but almost historic confession on Thursday’s show: President Donald Trump “never should have” run on the 2016 campaign promise that Mexico would pay for his border wall.

The admission that Trump top campaign promise was a fantasy came as the curvy couch talked about how Trump is drawing money from other projects and areas of the government to pay for the wall’s construction. As Brian Kilmeade took notice of the headlines on this matter, he admitted “the president never should have said Mexico is going to pay for the wall.”

Kilmeade added that Trump has claimed that the wall money could come from fees collected at border crossings.

His co-host Steve Doocy chimed in to say: “I think he did think initially he would find a way for Mexico to pay for it, but as we know, that did not work.”

The group offered Trump a consolation prize though by gushing over the administration’s military spending, saying the Defense Department was “falling apart” before he came into office.

