Fox’s Laura Ingraham Tells Republican Senator, ‘People Are Hurting’ Financially Amid Trump’s War

Fox News host Laura Ingraham acknowledged an alarming inflation report on Wednesday, telling one Republican senator, “People are hurting.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump pledged to continue strikes on Iran this week after the country downed a U.S. Army Apache helicopter, whose crew was rescued in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. retaliated on Tuesday, but the president said he wants more strikes. In response to the war launched against it by the U.S. and Israel in February, Iran has effectively closed the strait, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. The closure has created upward pressure on the price of oil, gas, and other commodities, as reflected by Wednesday’s release of the latest Consumer Price Index number, which rose 4.2% year-over-year, the highest in three years.

During Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host interviewed Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and warned Republicans not to ignore such data.

“I talk to a lot of people, people are sick of this,” she said of the Iran war. “People who are like, just finish it. We should’ve finished it earlier. I mean, it is what it is. We are where we are, but those inflation numbers that came in today at 4.2%, the CPI. And there are some nuances with those numbers, but nevertheless, people are feeling this. And to minimize that is unwise for a Republican to do. People are hurting. They see a light at the end of the tunnel, a lot of folks, but they want these energy prices to come down.”

She then asked Sheehy if he thinks Iranian leadership is making calculations based on the domestic situation in the U.S.

“Are they looking at that?” she asked.

“Of course they are,” Sheehy replied. “We don’t in any way dismiss the inflation numbers. The gas prices we see today, the inflation we see today, those were the gas prices and inflation under Biden. That was the norm. This is a temporary bump that is the result of us trying to solve a half-century threat that will continue to threaten Americans for generations to come if we don’t solve it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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