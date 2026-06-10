CNN host Erin Burnett asked Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) if Bill Gates was a “victim” of Jeffrey Epstein after the Microsoft co-founder told Congress on Wednesday that Epstein had blackmailed him.

Gates appeared before Congress to discuss his relationship with the late sex offender in a closed-door session. The billionaire reportedly called his relationship with Epstein a “grave error in judgment,” though he denied any wrongdoing and claimed their relationship was purely professional. During questioning, he reportedly also claimed that a person connected with Epstein was aware of one of Gates’ extramarital affairs, and that the financier had attempted to blackmail him to “re-engage” after Gates pulled back from their relationship.

“Based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities—in addition to many lies that he layered on top—to pressure me to re-engage with him,” Gates said. “He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda.”

Burnett noted this revelation on Wednesday’s edition of OutFront, asking Garcia if that meant that Gates was perhaps another “victim” of Epstein.

“He said, if I understand correctly, Congressman, he said that Epstein blackmailed him. That Epstein found out that Bill Gates had affairs and then used that to blackmail him,” she said. “Do you believe that Bill Gates, in any way, was a victim, as such an allegation seems to suggest?”

Gracia responded that Gates had chosen to work with Epstein, disputing that he was a victim and calling his actions “disgusting.”

“I don’t think Bill Gates was a victim. I mean, look, I think that Bill Gates also made the decision, after he knew that Jeffrey Epstein had committed a horrific act, had essentially pleaded guilty of that act against a minor, he chose to have a relationship. He chose to attend meetings. He chose to essentially continue to work with Jeffrey Epstein and try to get additional support for his foundation,” he said. “Now, look, Mr. Gates obviously regrets that, but it is a decision that we see over and over by these powerful men. They understand, they know what’s happening. They hear things about Mr. Epstein. They saw what happened with this trial. And it’s to me, disgusting that people choose to continue to interact with him.”

Watch above via CNN.

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