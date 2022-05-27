Brian Kilmeade pushed back hard on his Fox News colleague Lawrence Jones who defended Texas authorities from criticism surrounding the multiple and conflicting versions of events that emerged from local authorities regarding the Uvalde school shooting on Tuesday.

Reports began to surface late Wednesday night that the local Uvalde police may not have rushed in to contain the attacker, as was initially conveyed by Governor Greg Abbott shared during a Tuesday night press event. Jones hit back hard at what he dismissed as a “simply ridiculous” report Thursday morning, defending the actions of cops during the active shooting situation by citing insights he’d received from his police sources.

Since then, however, several inconsistencies have emerged in terms of the official timeline of the horrific events of that day. Multiple viral videos also come to light showing local cops keeping parents at bay and even, in one instance, handcuffing parents who were eagerly trying to enter the school to save their kids and yelling at cops to enter the building instead of waiting outside.

Jones appeared to backtrack from his full-throated defense of the authority’s actions from the day before and instead pivoted to the public relations efforts, saying, “they aren’t great PR people when it comes to explaining from a human aspect on what’s going on. There is a lot of law enforcement talk, but they don’t know how to communicate to the average day public I in to ask multiple questions.”]

Jones added that he had “been through numerous active shooter situations.” However, it’s not clear what specifically he was referencing, but he then added that going in “all guns blazing into the room when you have hostages in that room” is not ideal.

Kilmeade seemed taken aback by Jones doubling down on his initial assessment and pointed out the myriad reasons why having individuals extract and perhaps treat injured kids sooner rather than later would have been good. He then added an exclamation, hitting back at Jone’s “bad PR” take, “That’s not bad communication. That is a lie.”

Jones does have a bit of a point, given the raft of news items that have emerged from a Texas Police spokesman who has revealed that some cops entered the elementary school to save their kids and that cops were afraid they’d get shot as an explanation of why they held back.

There is still a lot unknown about the specific timeline and handling of this horrific tragedy, the accurate details of which will eventually come to light.

Watch above via Fox News.

