Fox’s Lawrence Jones Goes Off on AP Report that Uvalde Cops Didn’t Rush Into Danger: ‘Simply Ridiculous’

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones objected to an AP report suggesting law enforcement didn’t move in as quickly as they could’ve to stop the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Associated Press released a report on Wednesday night, describing how bystanders were frustrated as they watched police form a perimeter around the building as a school shooter killed 19 children and 2 adults. Interviews with witnesses show the crowd was urging the cops to move into the building, and some of the onlookers considered charging into the school themselves.

The article is accompanied by purported footage of the frustrated onlookers, plus separate reporting that the shooter was inside the school for about an hour before a tactical unit engaged and killed him.

Jones addressed this reporting as he beamed into Fox & Friends on Thursday, saying “I was on the phone all night talking with furious law enforcement officials.”

“It is so personal to suggest they didn’t go into danger,” he said.

For people to not understand the makeup of this area. A lot of the people that live here, a lot of the law enforcement that live here, kids, went to that school. They were going, not only to get to the community kids, but to get to their own kids. Federal agents’ kids go to this school. Local cops’ kids go to this school. They did everything in their power. One of the teachers that died — and this is going to be revealed within the investigation. She called her husband, who is also a law enforcement agent to get here. Sadly, as he is rushing to get to the scene, he did not make it soon enough…The suggestion that the AP would put out this report, saying that they didn’t run toward the danger is just simply ridiculous.

Brian Kilmeade followed Jones’ monologue by returning to the question of why did it take the cops so long to reach the classroom where the shooter was. Jones emphasized that the investigation into the massacre is ongoing, but also “the video that you are seeing where the law enforcement officers are securing the scene, they are also engaging with the suspect.”

“This is information I’m getting from sources within the Texas Rangers that they should not really be releasing, this information because the investigation is not complete,” Jones said. “I understand we want answers but we have to make sure that we have all the interviews done before they just started laying things out for the public to hear. But I think it’s important to know the video that they continue to see circulating around of the parents trying to make their way into the building, law enforcement was already trying to breech. They were going on the offense. They have to secure the scene or it would have put more civilians at harm’s way.”

The segment went on with Jones standing by his point that it’s “just ridiculous” to accuse the cops of not acting as quickly as they could when their loved ones were also at stake.

Watch above, via Fox News.

