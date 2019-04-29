Brian Kilmeade Corrects Fox & Friends Guest For Attacking New York Times: ‘Peter Baker is Credible’

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade pushed back on a guest who criticized the New York Times for its reporting on Monday.

Bill Bennett, a Fox Nation host, was on to discuss a Times report by Peter Baker that former President Barack Obama pushed former Vice President Joe Biden not to run for office in 2016.

At one point, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt asked Bennett, “Do you believe it? Because you know, you can’t always believe what you read. Most of us have all been written about before and the story’s not always accurate. What do you think is going on here?”

“I don’t know,” Bennett said. “And it is the New York Times, which has been known to print news that’s not fit to be printed.”

“No, but Peter Baker is credible,” Kilmeade jumped in.

“Peter Baker is a good reporter,” Bennett conceded. “I have no doubt about that.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

