‘BULLSH*T!’ Fox News Hot Mic Catches Larry Kudlow Raging at Kamala Harris For Claim About Vaccines

Former Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow was caught on a hot-mic shouting profanely about Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent comments on the federal government’s coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

Kudlow joined Sandra Smith and John Roberts on America Reports Tuesday to talk about the launch of his weekday show on Fox Business — which bows at 4 p.m. this afternoon. As Smith closed out the segment, she aired footage from HBO Axios’ interview with Harris, in which, the vice president said the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” with their vaccine strategy.

Smith claimed that Harris was making “false claims” about the Trump administration’s vaccine rollout, but she was drowned out by Kudlow, who was still mic’ed up and shouting “Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!” The program tried to cut the audio at that point, even as Smith was heard reacting “that is Larry Kudlow weighing in…Wow.”

Kudlow, who repeatedly downplayed the severity of Covid-19 during his service to former president Donald Trump, was specifically addressing the moment when Harris spoke to Mike Allen about the challenges of tackling the coronavirus.

Here’s the full version of Harris’ quote that Fox was focusing on:

There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and the local leaders to try and figure it out. In many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that has been raging for almost an entire year.

When Harris made those comments, critics accused her of contradicting Dr. Anthony Fauci when he said “we’re certainly not starting from scratch” during a White House press briefing on January 21st. Fauci was asked this during an interview with CNN, and he defended the vice president by inferring that she was speaking about the “vague” plan for administering vaccines to people.

“What the vice president was referring to is ‘what is the process of actually getting these doses into people?'” Fauci said. “That’s something that we had to get much better organized, now with getting the community vaccine centers, getting the pharmacies involved, getting mobile units involved, so that’s what I believe she was referring to.”

