White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Monday that the United States has “regained control of the virus,” blaming the United Kingdom and Europe on any stock market concerns.

“I do think however there’s some worries that Britain might shut down. It’s coming out of London, I can’t verify it’s not my job, but I read the reports like everybody else and I think that’s a great concern,” Kudlow said. “The USA is in much better position, thankfully. We’ve regained control of the virus, both the cases and the fatalities. But I think people are worried about Britain and maybe the rest of Europe as well.”

He also claimed that the economy’s recovery is not contingent on another relief package, noting that the United States is in a “self-sustaining, strong v-shaped recovery,” adding that the “battle is not over yet.”

“As long as businesses keep open and stay open, we’re in much better than we were, although we got a lot of work to do,” Kudlow added.

The economic adviser also noted that the Trump administration has been advocating to help small businesses and restaurants since the beginning of the pandemic before pushing for the re-opening of schools.

Kudlow has dismissed the severity of the virus before, as he rejected the idea of a second wave, claiming that 37 states have “virtually no problems.”

Kudlow also played down the virus during the Republican National Convention, using the past tense when addressing the pandemic while gushing about President Donald Trump’s “roaring success.”

“Then, came a once in 100 year pandemic,” Kudlow said. “It was awful, health and economic impacts were tragic, hardship and heartbreak were everywhere. But presidential leadership came swiftly and effectively with an extraordinary rescue.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]