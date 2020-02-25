With global fears about coronavirus growing, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow appeared on CNBC this afternoon to assuage concerns about coronavirus potentially spreading in the U.S., despite a serious warning earlier today from the CDC.

Per the Wall Street Journal:

Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Tuesday that the agency expects sustained spread and called for American businesses, schools and communities to brace themselves for potential outbreaks. “We expect we will see community spread in this country,” said Dr. Messonnier. “It’s more of a question of when.”

The report notes that right now the efforts at containment are ongoing but there are concerns about coronavirus potentially spreading “more widely throughout the U.S.”

On CNBC, Kudlow defended the work of U.S. public health officials before saying, “As far as the U.S. is concerned, when you look at this, I mean, you have a little higher head count on the infections because of the cruise ship people coming off. we have contained this — we have contained this — I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight. We’ve done a good job in the United States. Hats off to our public health people.”

He said there’s no question we’re seeing a “human tragedy” occurring, adding, “The business side and the economic side, I don’t think it’s going to be an economic tragedy at all. There will be some stumbles. We’re looking at numbers, it’s a little iffy. We might have a clearer picture in the next two to three weeks… There’s no supply disruptions yet.”

Kelly Evans said, “After these headlines, Larry, you know this is going to change behavior rapidly.” She pressed Kudlow about shortages in supply chains and how the economic impact “will now start to grow.”

Kudlow said, “I know there are issues there, and I accept that. I think we can deal with those issues at a later time when the emergency passes, as it will, but I’m not at all convinced that we can’t get hold of what we need here in the U.S.”

Kudlow’s comments about containment have been met with some skepticism thus far:

This is absolute organizational chaos.

WH Advisor Larry Kudlow is on cable TV right now saying the US has contained Coronavirus, just hours after the CDC warned Americans to prepare for significant disruptions to their lives. — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) February 25, 2020

Hear me out, but with Kudlow telling folks to buy low and that the coronavirus is “contained” and the CDC saying brace for “significant disruptions” maybe it would be smart to have ONE person or agency coordinating this — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 25, 2020

This is a really irresponsible thing to say when your primary goal is to pump the stock market. Kudlow had better hope there are no coronavirus outbreaks here after making such a bold declaration. https://t.co/USl3067S8u — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 25, 2020

You can watch above, via CNBC.

