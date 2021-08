Cable news audiences are still very much interested in what President Joe Biden has to say about the situation in Afghanistan.

According to data from Nielsen, both Fox News and CNN saw big gains during the 2 p.m. hour in which the president spoke to reporters at the White House. Most notably, Fox News’ America Reports topped the 3 million mark overall in the 2 p.m. hour with 3.14 million viewers — making it the third most-watched show of the day behind Tucker Carlson Tonight and The Five. CNN’s coverage of the speech, meanwhile, passed the 1 million plateau with 1.09 million total — its highest-rated show of the entire day.

As for the three cable news networks overall, here are the total day averages in total viewers and the 25-54 category.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.04 million

MSNBC: 863,000

CNN: 664,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 365,000

CNN: 161,000

MSNBC: 101,000

Here are the prime time averages in total viewers and the 25-54 demo.

Total viewers:

Fox News: 2.95 million

MSNBC: 1.39 million

CNN: 692,000

25-54 Demo:

Fox News: 497,000

CNN: 176,000

MSNBC: 139,000

Here is the breakdown by show and hour:

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

920 NEW DAY:

376 MORNING JOE:

770 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

12 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1288 NEW DAY:

452 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

115 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1655 NEW DAY:

495 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1710 CNN NEWSROOM:

682 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

738 NATIONAL REPORT:

196 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1684 CNN NEWSROOM:

725 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

725 — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1698 AT THIS HOUR:

764 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

621 — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1998 INSIDE POLITICS:

782 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

625 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

232 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

2871 CNN NEWSROOM:

993 MTP DAILY:

750 — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

3140 CNN NEWSROOM:

1088 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

250 3p STORY, THE:

2556 CNN NEWSROOM:

976 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

796 — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

2228 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

852 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1114 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

270 5p FIVE, THE:

3176 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

813 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

273 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2419 SITUATION ROOM:

704 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1087 SPICER & CO:

300 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

116 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

2139 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

711 REIDOUT:

1068 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

351 DONLON REPORT, THE:

59 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3325 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

722 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1035 STINCHFIELD:

265 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

27 9p HANNITY:

2998 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

813 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

2038 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

204 NEWSNATION PRIME:

21 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2523 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

541 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1102 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

142 BANFIELD:

23 11p GUTFELD!:

2001 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

452 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

914 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

141 DONLON REPORT, THE:

15

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

174 NEW DAY:

86 MORNING JOE:

111 CONVERSATIONS WITH NANCY:

0 — 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

234 NEW DAY:

101 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

18 — 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

322 NEW DAY:

147 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

299 CNN NEWSROOM:

221 STEPHANIE RUHLE REPORTS:

86 NATIONAL REPORT:

18 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

317 CNN NEWSROOM:

175 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

82 — 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

264 AT THIS HOUR:

182 CRAIG MELVIN REPORTS:

74 — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

308 INSIDE POLITICS:

189 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

67 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

18 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

447 CNN NEWSROOM:

203 MTP DAILY:

79 — 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

492 CNN NEWSROOM:

225 — AMERICAN AGENDA:

27 3p STORY, THE:

434 CNN NEWSROOM:

244 AYMAN MOHYELDIN REPORTS:

96 — 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

393 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

192 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

124 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

25 5p FIVE, THE:

507 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

194 — CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

29 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

432 SITUATION ROOM:

161 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

113 SPICER & CO:

55 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

23 7p FOX NEWS PRIMETIME:

409 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

129 REIDOUT:

139 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

65 DONLON REPORT, THE:

9 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

519 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

181 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

114 STINCHFIELD:

71 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

4 9p HANNITY:

527 CUOMO PRIME TIME:

197 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW:

179 CORTES & PELLEGRINO:

48 NEWSNATION PRIME:

0 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

444 DON LEMON TONIGHT:

150 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

123 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

22 BANFIELD:

1 11p GUTFELD!:

417 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

143 11TH HOUR W/B. WILLIAMS:

114 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

10 DONLON REPORT, THE:

2

