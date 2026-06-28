Joe Scarborough Torches Senate Democrat Who Pleaded Ignorance On NYC Socialist Calling Biden a Rapist: ‘Be Better Than Trump’s Cowards!’

MS NOW’s Joe Scarborough dunked on Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) Sunday for pleading ignorance about inflammatory comments made years ago by a Democratic Socialist who’s running for a New York congressional seat.

Scarborough was referring to Murphy’s appearance on Meet The Press earlier in the day, when fill-in host Ryan Nobles asked about Democratic nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier’s past social media posts referring to Joe Biden as a “rapist.”

“You’ve talked about this bigger tent. If you’re saying the Democratic Party needs a bigger tent, does that include someone who called a former Democratic President of the United States a rapist?” Nobles asked.

Murphy dodged the question, answering, “Yeah, well, I mean, I’m not super familiar with that race.”

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman, wrote on X, “This is what frightened Republicans do when confronted with horrid things Donald Trump has said. Now Democratic senators are saying this about a congressional candidate who accused Joe Biden of rape?? Stop. Now.”

“Yeah, well, I mean, I’m not super familiar with that race.” This is what frightened Republicans do when confronted with horrid things Donald Trump has said. Now Democratic senators are saying this about a congressional candidate who accused Joe Biden of rape?? Stop. Now. — Joe Scarborough (@ScarboroughNow) June 28, 2026

In a follow-up post, Scarborough wrote, “Senator, does this refresh your recollection? Be better than Trump’s cowards.”

Senator, does this refresh your recollection? Be better than Trump’s cowards. https://t.co/fyBEZlRjqr — Joe Scarborough (@ScarboroughNow) June 28, 2026

Chevalier has since deleted the posts and said she “regrets” having made them. Biden was never criminally charged based on verbal accusations made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, which he has vehemently denied.

During the 2020 presidential race, then-President Trump said he found Reade’s allegations to be “convincing.” Three years later, Trump was found civilly liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll.

Some mainstream Democrats have been reluctant to embrace Democratic Socialists like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), who have been running nationwide on the Democratic ticket. The far-left candidates have gained traction recently in response to Trump’s far-right policies, and have been spurred on by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Trump has erroneously called Democratic Socialist candidates “communists,” and warned that they pose “a major threat to our country.”

Meanwhile, Democratic strategist James Carville has called on the party to oust Democratic Socialists from their ranks.

“And I actually do think it’s time for Democrats to talk the ‘s’ word: schism,” Carville said. “I really do. Everybody’s always said, ‘No, no. We’re a coalition. We’re a big tent.’ And there’s just some sh*t I can’t be in the same tent with.”

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