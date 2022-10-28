Caitlyn Jenner Says Paul Pelosi Attack is Not a ‘Partisan Issue’ – Immediately Rips ‘Soft on Crime Liberals’

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner said the Friday morning attack on Paul Pelosi was not a “partisan issue,” but quickly pivoted to ripping liberals for being soft on crime.

Jenner also criticized President Joe Biden for doing nothing to unite Americans and referred to him as a “divider in chief.”

On Friday’s The Story, host Martha MacCallum welcomed Jenner to discuss the attack. Pelosi was assaulted by a burglar who struck him in the head with a hammer and attempted to tie him up.

The intruder also demanded to know where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) was. Mrs. Pelosi was not home at the time of the attack.

MacCallum asked Jenner to comment on the news. Jenner offered prayers for the Pelosi family and wished Paul a “fast recovery.”

“We haven’t gotten good reports, this is not a political win or loss for anyone,” Jenner added. “I’ve spent a lot of time in San Francisco and it is violent. It is imperative also that we don’t make this a partisan issue.”

Jenner then hit liberals for being “soft” on criminals and said the policies of the Democratic Party are undermining public safety:

Soft on crime liberals, politicians running to actually defund the police, release violent criminals and not enforce our laws when it comes to the criminal justice system. They’re also making law enforcement the enemy of the people. And this has to stop. We have an election in a few days. We have to get these people out of office. Because the crime wave across America affects everyone. It affects the rich, the poor, the powerful. Whatever. Every day Americans are facing this and we see it in all of these different cities. This crime wave has been happening for a long time. And voters, honestly, they need to do the right thing in just a few days.

Jenner concluded Biden is a divisive figure who has done “nothing to tone down the rhetoric and unite this nation.”

“Violence in our nation is everywhere and it’s at record levels,” Jenner said. “He’s become kind of the divider in chief.”

