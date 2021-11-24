Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co., walked backed Wednesday remarks he made joking that his Wall Street bank would outlast the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“I regret and should not have made that comment. I was trying to emphasize the strength and longevity of our company,” Dimon said in a statement.

While speaking at Boston College on Tuesday, Dimon remarked: “I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year – so is JPMorgan. I’d make a bet that we last longer.”

“I can’t say that in China. They are probably listening anyway,” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was asked soon after about Dimon’s comments but dismissed the media reports as fodder to attract readers.

Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo asked Monica Crowley about the remarks Wednesday morning:

“Your thoughts on what Jamie Dimon said about the CCP as he gears up to own 100% of his firm within China as the CCP gives him and other Wall Street banks a honey pot to go there and hopefully lobby for the CCP policies in the U.S.”

Crowley replied, “Maria, I’m glad to hear that Jamie Dimon has full confidence in free capitalism to outlive communism.”

A few hours later, after Dimon released the statement, Bartiromo broke the news on air, adding “Obviously, someone from the CCP is punishing Jamie Dimon and cracking down on him because of those comments, to make him walk them back this morning.”

This is not the first controversial remark Dimon has walked back. In September 2018 Dimon claimed he could beat then-President Donald Trump in a campaign because he was smarter than Trump and had earned his own wealth – not inheriting it from his father. Dimon released a statement within an hour walking back the remark, noting the remark itself is evidence he “wouldn’t make a good politician.”

