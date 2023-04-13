Cash App Founder Was Stabbed to Death By Fellow Tech Executive — Not a Random Attacker

An arrest has been made in the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and the alleged suspect has been reported to be a fellow tech executive who knew him.

Mission Local reports that the San Francisco Police Department had a warrant for the arrest of Nima Momeni, who was apprehended in Emeryville. Momeni’s name and address were matched with the owner of the Expand IT tech company, and his arrest comes nine days after Lee was fatally stabbed.

The report states that Lee and Momeni were driving together in the early hours of April 4th in San Francisco, and they were in a car registered to the suspect. Mission Local says the two had a confrontation of some kind while they were inside the vehicle, and the argument continued when Lee got out of the car.

“Police allege that Momeni stabbed Lee multiple times with a knife that was recovered not far from the spot on the 300 block of Main Street to which officers initially responded,” the report says. Police had suspected that Lee’s killing was neither a robbery nor a random crime.

