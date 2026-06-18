Trump Reportedly Bragged About Being More Powerful Than Hitler by Citing ‘Historian’ Who Turned Out Be Gary Player’s Caddie

On Wednesday, CNN’s Jamie Gangel discussed new reporting from The New York Times’ Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman that detailed an instance in which President Donald Trump allegedly bragged about being more powerful than Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin — citing a “historian” who turned out to be former professional golfer Gary Player’s caddie.

The snippet came from Swan and Haberman’s new book on the first 14 months of Trump’s first term, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

“In March, Maggie and Jonathan Swan go to the Oval Office for a formal sit-down interview with the president,” explained Gangel. “He’s very proud that some presidential historian has given him this document, which he says shows he’s more powerful than Hitler and Stalin and Attila the Hun — I’m not sure why you’d want that comparison.”

She continued:

And he’s proudly reading it and showing it to them, and they can’t figure out who the presidential historian is. And they start searching. Name doesn’t show up. But the president had said that this historian was a friend of former Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player. So, they search Gary Player, the historian. The “historian” is Gary Player’s former caddie and confidant.

Also revealed in the upcoming book and discussed by CNN on Thursday are new details on Trump’s Oval Office makeover. Reading a quote from the novel, CNN’s Phil Mattingly recited, “One morning, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt walked into the Oval Office and found Trump ‘clutching a tube of superglue and attempting to affix gold decorations to the marble fireplace mantel.'”

Gangel added another quote, reading, “As he was known to prefer his own aesthetic handiwork to anyone else’s, the sight of the president squeezing glue onto gilded appliqués and mounting them on the wall himself surprised no one in his inner circle.”

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

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