CBS News Returns to Twitter Less Than 48 Hours After Leaving Platform Over ‘Security Concerns’

It has been less than two days since CBS News announced its plan to pause activity on Twitter, yet they are already back on the social media platform.

It was on Friday when CBS’s Jonathan Vigliotti reported that “in light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform.” The statement was nearly identical to one that was released by CBS’s San Francisco affiliate, KPIX.

In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform. — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) November 19, 2022

The announcement came as Elon Musk’s attempts to restructure Twitter prompted surges of chaos that raised questions of whether the platform was on the verge of a catastrophic meltdown. While Musk was making ultimatums to employees and raising the alarm over potential “sabotage,” much of the focus was directed at concerns of a major staff walkout that would lead to a breakdown of Twitter’s online security, and other core functions.

Variety reports that CBS News “was particularly concerned about the security of information on Twitter, given the departure of key personnel responsible for managing that.” But just hours after leaving the platform, CBS News tweeted Sunday that “After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation.”

After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation. — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) November 20, 2022

