‘Mass Exodus’: Twitter Will ‘Struggle Just to Keep the Lights On,’ Source Tells CNN Amid New Internal Mayhem

Twitter appears to be in “dire” straits, according to CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

Earlier this week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk imposed a Thursday deadline for employees to either pledge to work “hardcore” hours in the comings weeks and months or leave the company.

It turns out, hundreds of employees chose door number two.

“Scores of remaining employees at the social media company on Thursday appeared to reject owner Elon Musk’s ultimatum to work ‘extremely hardcore,’ throwing the communications platform into utter disarray and raising serious questions about how much longer it will survive,” Darcy reported in CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter and also on the network Thursday night.

Darcy further reported:

A former Twitter executive, who recently exited the company, described the situation to me as a “mass exodus.” Asked about the situation, the former executive told me, “Elon is finding out that he can’t bully top senior talent. They have lots of options and won’t put up with his antics.” “They will struggle just to keep the lights on,” the former executive added.

Fueling further rumors of Twitter’s demise was a report from Platformer, which said employees had been locked out of the company’s buildings and stripped of their badge access because Musk is worried about potential “sabotage.”

As reports of the internal mayhem at Twitter HQ circulated, #RIPTwitter began trending on the platform, as tens of thousands of users shared their thoughts.

“In fact, Twitter management was in panic mode hours before the deadline passed, people familiar with the matter told me, explaining that senior leaders were ‘scrambling’ to convince talent to stay at the company,” Darcy added.

Watch above via CNN.

