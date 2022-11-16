Elon Musk Announces He’ll Find Someone to be Permanent CEO of Twitter: ‘I Expect to Reduce My Time at Twitter’

Elon Musk announced on Wednesday he’ll find someone to replace him on a permanent basis as Twitter’s CEO.

“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” Musk said in court.

Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion, was in Delaware Court of Chancery over a lawsuit a shareholder of Tesla, which he’s also CEO of, filed against the electric car company and Musk over the company giving Musk a $56 billion pay package in 2018.

Musk’s announcement comes as he sent an email to Twitter employees, telling them to work long and hard or else leave.

“Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore,” he wrote. “This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Musk went on to state that the social media platform “will also be much more engineering-driven. Design and product management will still be very important and report to me, but those writing great code will constitute the majority of our team and have the greatest sway.”

For those who did not want to join Twitter 2.0, three months of severance would be made available.

