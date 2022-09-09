Charlie Kirk Defends British Colonialism While Sitting in Front of American Flag

American conservative pundit Charlie Kirk defended British colonialism on his show while sitting in front of a U.S. flag.

The United States, where Kirk was born and whose flag he appeared in front of, famously broke away from British colonial rule in 1776.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, prompting some conservatives to defend the British monarchy as an institution and its history of global imperialism.

On Friday, Kirk told viewers he’d be interviewing Bruce Gilley, who wrote a controversial article in 2017 called “The case for colonialism.”

Kirk stated that “British colonialism actually made the world decent” and cited “separation of powers, habeas corpus, freedom of speech, individual property rights.”

He went on to claim that British colonialism made the world “more civil.”

Charlie Kirk claims “British colonialism actually made the world decent,” adding “British colonialism was the most benign global empire ever” pic.twitter.com/kdQzfHKI4h — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) September 9, 2022

“British colonialism was the most benign global empire ever and it’s kind of sparked this conversation after the tragic and incredibly unfortunate death of Queen Elizabeth,” he said. “And something that I’m very concerned about is that her death is only going to continue the secularization of Great Britain. It seems as if, as the bloodline continues, people that will now be taking the throne – literally – and taking the crown do not have the reverence for the church like she does.”

The British monarch is the head of the Church of England, which was founded by Henry VIII in 1534 after the Vatican refused to annul his marriage.

Watch above via Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com