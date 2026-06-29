Steve Bannon ripped U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Monday — as well as members of President Donald Trump’s first administration, with the president’s ex-adviser asking how Barrett possibly could have been nominated in the first place.

“Did anybody do any due Diligence here?” Bannon asked on his War Room show. “I know it was quite — behind the scenes — it was quite contentious before. But the right to life to crowd, hey, did you do your due diligence?”

He then asked twice, “Are you happy with what you got? Are you happy with what you got?”

Bannon was irritated after Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s liberal justices to block Trump’s ability to limit mail-in voting.

BANNON: Amy Coney Barrett. Man, she was a lovely pick. Did anybody do any due diligence here? Right to life crowd, did you do your due diligence? Are you happy with what you got? pic.twitter.com/u7knJLCTlS — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 29, 2026

“The Framers recognized the difficulty of crafting election laws ‘applicable to every probable change in the situation of the country,’” Barrett wrote in the majority opinion.

“So instead of constitutionalizing election law, they decided that ‘a discretionary power over elections’ needed to be lodged ‘somewhere,’” she continued. “Suffice it to say, that power was not lodged in this Court. The election-day statutes say nothing about ballot receipt, and we cannot add to the words Congress chose.”

Shortly after, Bannon sarcastically called Barrett a “lovely pick” by Trump. Barrett was nominated and approved by Trump shortly before the 2020 election; she replaced longtime liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the high court.

But Barrett has gone against Trump on several key rulings in the years since then, leading to Bannon and other right-wingers being irritated. Two prominent examples: Barrett ruled against Trump’s ability to cut billions in foreign aid last year, and she ruled against his tariffs this year.

Trump afterwards questioned why Barrett would “hurt our country so badly” by going against him.

Bannon on Monday warned she will likely go against Trump on the court’s ruling on birthright citizenship as well.

Watch above.

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