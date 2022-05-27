Chris Hayes Blows a Gasket Over Crumbling ‘Good Guys With Guns’ Narrative: ‘It’s BS!’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes ripped the notion that good guys with guns can counteract armed criminals as he noted police officers in Uvalde, Texas did nothing as children were murdered at an elementary school.

Their inaction Tuesday did little, if nothing, to help 19 children and two teachers who faced a homicidal gunman alone at Robb Elementary School.

Officials updated the public on Friday about the latest details about the massacre. Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw admitted officers on scene made the “wrong” decision when they decided not to enter a classroom to neutralize the shooter.

Hayes played some of McCraw’s comments and unloaded.

“Nineteen police officers were inside the school for more than 40 minutes as the gunmen holed up in a classroom with those terrified little children, and those panicked desperate kids kept calling 9-1-1 and pleading with them to send the police,” Hayes said.

Hayes said he watched McCraw’s press conference and was left “speechless.” He added,

There is no reason to take anything anyone from law enforcement in the situation says a face value, full stop. So that’s what we have now, but it does seem confirmed, even as we likely more in the coming weeks, the worst possible set of facts appears to be the true one. That the police utterly failed, with their guns. The good guys with guns in the school utterly failed to protect those kids. They set up a cordon outside the school, and yelled at and threatened and prevented parents from rushing in, even it seems as the gunman was still inside.

Hayes then ripped National Rifle Association CEO Wayne Lapierre, and argued the tragedy in Uvalde proves gun advocates have been wrong for decades by arguing more guns are needed to protect public safety.

“In addition to the police response being an unfathomable failure, it is also just a profoundly upsetting demonstration of the bankruptcy of the arms race theory of violence prevention, something that Wayne Lapierre pulled out of the ether,” Hayes argued, staing,

This decades-long project outlined by Lapierre, 10 years ago – “Just give everybody guns and arm and increasingly militarized police force, more and more money, more and more weapons, make sure they all have SWAT teams. They all need to have SWAT teams, because you never know.” So, if one of the weapons ends up in the hands of a bad guy, we’re gonna have a parliamentary unit that is trained to go in there and stop them. It’s all BS!

Hayes said militarized police departments were offered an opportunity in Texas to prove their arsenals were justified.

He concluded the notion it takes a good guy with a gun to stop an equally-armed monster was tested, and it did not pass.

“Here’s the proving ground,” he said. “And we just saw it fail in realtime.”

