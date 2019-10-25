Chris Matthews tonight covered a new Daily Beast report titled “Trump Cuts Out Media That Doesn’t ‘Make Him Feel Beautiful'” — essentially reporting President Donald Trump is sticking to his comfort zone when it comes to network outreach.

Matthews tonight brought up Lou Dobbs as such an example, comparing his very pro-Trump commentary to “what you would expect to hear on North Korean state TV.”

He showed clips of Dobbs’ most pro-Trump comments, including when he recently talked about “sunshine beaming” throughout the White House, though we should note it’s not the first time the comparison has been made between Dobbs and North Korean propaganda.

Dobbs responded at the end of his show tonight, remarking tonight that “another network decided to take a shot at me, comparing my coverage of President Trump to North Korean state TV.”

He showed a clip of Matthews and his panel laughing at him before responding, “You know, there’s another saying that I think those folks oughta understand. I understand that every dog has his fleas, and that tells you who those folks are.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC and Fox Business Network.

