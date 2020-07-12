Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced a grilling on CNN Sunday morning, and over on Fox News Sunday she continued to defend school reopenings as Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted her on what the plan is.

DeVos repeatedly said that they want schools to reopen in the fall while allowing exceptions for some hotspots, claiming “nothing in the data” suggests reopening schools would be dangerous.

Wallace brought up President Donald Trump attacking the “very tough & expensive” and “impractical” CDC guidelines in a tweet:

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

He went through the actual CDC guidelines, including things like washing hands and social distancing, before asking DeVos, “Is that tough, expensive, and impractical?”

DeVos said the guidelines ar “meant to be helpful” to local school officials to help them out, saying “there’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all approach to everything.”

At one point Wallace pointed out that places that thought they were safe to reopen ended up seeing spikes in cases and reversing some reopening decisions, calling out the administration for comparing the U.S. to other nations where they’re not seeing nearly as many cases now.

“Well, we’re talking about schools and other countries’ experiences with reopening schools. And it has been shown to be very successful, kids have gone back to learning environments and have done so safely,” DeVos started to say.

“But schools happen in an environment. If there’s 30 cases… in a country, that’s very different than a place where it’s out of control and there are 70,000 new cases in a day,” Wallace responded.

DeVos said they’re “talking about the rule, not the exception,” and said places with hotspots should be dealt with differently.

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

