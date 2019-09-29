Fox News’ Chris Wallace shared some exclusive reporting this morning with new details of Rudy Giuliani‘s Ukraine work.

Wallace reported that Wallace was “not acting alone” and revealed that he was working with high-profile DC lawyers Joe diGenova (a former U.S. attorney) and Victoria Toensing.

If those names sound familiar to you, diGenova and Toensing have appeared on Fox a number of times defending President Donald Trump on the Mueller probe. They were briefly announced as members of the Trump legal team in early 2018 before that ultimately fell through.

Additionally, diGenova last week appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and trashed Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano for saying President Trump admitted to a crime. After Shepard Smith defended Napolitano, diGenova returned to Carlson’s show wherein the Fox host mocked his daytime colleague.

Wallace reported this morning that diGenova and Toensing worked with Giuliani “to get oppo research on Biden” and added, “According to a top U.S. official, all three were working ‘off the books,’ apart from the administration. The only person in government that knows what they were doing is President Trump.”

Wallace also reported that the Pentagon, NSC, and State Department “were unanimous in supporting military aid to Ukraine,” but Trump decided to withhold the aid “on his own.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com