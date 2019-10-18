MSNBC host Chuck Todd and Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold brought up a number of obvious problems with President Donald Trump choosing his own resort as a site for the G-7, calling it a “security nightmare.”

Todd pointed out there’s “major security concerns with Doral.”

“Doral is right on the Miami airport flight paths,” he said. “I think one of my reporters told me there’s like 20 different flight paths that are going to have to be diverted.”

“This is such a security nightmare to put it in the middle of a neighborhood where you’re going to have the neighbors coming and going,” Fahrenthold said, agreeing.

Yesterday, Mick Mulvaney announced Trump would host the annual G-7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami, bringing dozens of foreign heads of state to a resort he owns.

Todd picked apart Mulvaney defending the choice of a Trump resort by saying the president won’t “profit.”

“Well, OK. There’s not losing money and there’s profiting,” Todd said, noting that the Doral resort is doing poorly financially.

“The resort from what we’ve seen–we’ve seen Trump Organization documents. It’s in pretty sharp decline from 2015 to 2017, so just two years the net operating income, basically profitability, dropped 70%. And Trump’s name is driving away people that might have come there otherwise,” Fahrenthold said.

Fahrenthold also noted awarding a no-bid government contract to yourself is plainly illegal for anyone other than the president and the vice president.

“If you own a company, if you are a Pentagon contracting officer and you gave a giant no-bid contract to yourself, that’s illegal. You’d go to jail for that,” he said.

Fahrenthold also pointed out there was little transparency in how the Trump administration came to say a Trump-owned resort was its best hosting option.

“They’ve said they looked at 11 other sites and they were all worse than Doral. … But they won’t say almost anything about where they are. They won’t say what they are. The only thing we know is one of them was so high in the mountains that if you wanted to have a meeting, you’d have to give the leaders oxygen,” he said.

