Chuck Todd Gets into Heated Exchange With GOP Senator Over Trump Calling For Putin to Release Dirt on Hunter Biden

MSNBC’s Chuck Todd threw down on Thursday in a heated exchange with Republican Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who echoed on Wednesday former President Donald Trump’s call for Vladimir Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden.

“Senator Cramer, I wanted to ask you about this response you gave to a reporter about former President Trump’s decision yesterday to call on Vladimir Putin to release information, whatever information he might have on Hunter Biden. Why would you want that information?” Todd began.

“Why would you trust propaganda from somebody who is, you know, right now based on the conversation I had earlier, President Biden called for him to be removed from power? Why would you want to trust anything? Why would we want to have Putin at all, and why would you want to trust anything Putin had to say about Hunter Biden?” Asked Todd.

‘Sort of interesting because Russian collusion, if we were to believe everything out of Russia, a few years ago, when it was about Donald Trump. But that said, my answer to the question was more sarcastic than it was anything because I said, this is a war criminal that he’s suggesting provides evidence that there’s been a crime committed by Hunter Biden and by the Bidens,” responded Cramer.

“So what you’re saying is that was sarcasm, you believe the former president shouldn’t be — I mean, I’m sorry, it comes across as almost a bit unpatriotic to ask literally the enemy of the free world right now for propaganda for a political opponent. I mean, it just seemed like a horrendous thing to do by the former president. No?” Todd shot back.

“Chuck, here’s the reality. If Hunter Biden’s name was Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, you guys would be treating the war in Ukraine like…” Cramer answered before being cut off.

“Don’t what about it, enough of this,” jumped in Todd, talking over Kramer.

“Senator, that is the laziest attack. It’s not about the media,” continued Todd.

“It’s also honest,” shot back Cramer as the two spoke over each other.

“It doesn’t matter about the media. Is it right for the former president of the United States to is ask an enemy of the free world to do this?” Asked Todd.

Cramer responded at length:

What the former president is doing is not being compared to what the current president is doing in this circumstance. That’s really the bigger issue. Donald Trump is Donald Trump. He hasn’t changed. He’s not going to change. It’s more interesting to the Washington press corps than it is to the general public. Was it the wisest thing in the world to say? Perhaps not, but he’s Donald Trump and he says these things. The reality is that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. I wouldn’t trust anything that came out of it. If he had actual evidence that a crime was committed, if any of us had evidence, we ought to present it, that’s obvious. The problem is to your point the source would not be a trustworthy source, obviously, but once again Donald Trump baited you all and you all took the bait. Now we’re having to, you know, discuss this.

“Look, I’m not going to debate you about whether Trump gets too much coverage or not enough. But he is the leader of your party, sir. At the end of the day, whether you like it or not, he’s the leader of your party. Are you comfortable with the leader of your party playing footsie with Vladimir Putin?” Todd pushed the Senator.

Cramer responded by making accusations against Democrats, to which Todd hit back, “How does that make what Donald Trump is doing somehow better?”

Cramer responded again by deflecting and noted “ it doesn’t necessarily make it better.”

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

