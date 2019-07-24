Chuck Todd on Mueller: Democrats Got What They Wanted in Substance, But ‘On Optics, This Was a Disaster’

During NBC’s analysis this afternoon of part one of Wednesday’s Robert Mueller hearings, Chuck Todd said things have been a mixed bag for Democrats.

“On substance,” he said, “the Democrats got what they wanted. They got him to confirm that he didn’t make a charge because of the Justice Department memo. He confirmed that you can still indict him on these charges after he leaves office. And he seemed to confirm the idea that under any other circumstance, he likely would have filed some charges.”

But optically, Todd continued, things didn’t work out in their favor:

“He provided such… what do you call it, uncomfortable clarity? As they were using him for clarity, he’d somehow fog it up in how he’d do certain things. So look, on optics, this was a disaster,” Todd said.

