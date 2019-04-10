Chuck Todd Tears Into Barr for Feeding ‘Conspiracy Theory’: He ‘Gaslit the Country!’

Chuck Todd opened today’s MTP Daily ripping into Attorney General Bill Barr for giving credence to a “conspiracy theory.”

Todd honed in on Barr’s comments today saying he believes that spying on the Trump campaign “did occur.”

“Using the word spying,” Todd said, “plays into the president’s language and argument that the Russia investigation to him is just a witch hunt and every time they’ve brought up this allegation, there has been zero factual basis for it. Every effort to perpetrate the spying conspiracy theory has been debunked.”

Todd went off on Barr multiple times during his opening panel discussion, noting how the AG “chose to do it this way.”

At one point he remarked, “It doesn’t matter what the truth is, does it? I mean, I hate to say this now, but that’s the whole point. It feels like that basically the attorney general gaslit the country.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

