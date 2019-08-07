As President Donald Trump arrived in El Paso Wednesday night, Chuck Todd lambasted POTUS for lacking any credibility to be a moral leader.

“The bigger problem with this visit, as we saw a little bit in Dayton,” Todd said, “is that the president doesn’t have a lot of credibility publicly as a moral leader on issues of hate, and he’s lacking the credibility he needs to be a voice for unity for the country.”

He brought up some of Trump’s less-than-unifying comments from the last 24 hours before addressing something Todd said has been lacking from the president:

“We should also note that the president still has not said anything to reassure Hispanics in Texas or anywhere for that matter that they’re safe or they’re wanted in this country. And you don’t want to know why he hasn’t done that, the uncomfortable question you have to ask is it because one of the driving themes surrounding the president’s election campaign is the issue of Hispanic immigration.”

“We didn’t hear from the president in Dayton,” Todd concluded. “We don’t know whether we’ll hear from him in El Paso. But we have heard from him a whole bunch on Twitter, where he’s basically deciding to practice politics today. He mocked Joe Biden as he was en route to El Paso, he ripped Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, both Democrats. He claims they mischaracterized his visit with victims in Dayton when they spoke at a press conference this afternoon.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

