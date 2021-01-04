Former Senator Claire McCaskill strongly endorsed the prospect of Georgia prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump for his shocking attempts to overturn the certified election results in that state during a phone call with GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, the former Missouri Democratic senator told host Nicolle Wallace that Trump’s insistent, open solicitation that Raffensperger “find” enough votes to flip the state to him could easily rise to the lever of criminal behavior. She’s far from alone, as one member of the Georgia Election Board has already publicly come out in favor of investigating Trump for possible criminal corruption, a call that numerous legal experts have likewise said has merit.

“I’m thinking of the impeachment proceedings that you and I sat next to each other and watched and I believe felt a lot of sadness at what was before everyone’s eyes was a clear abuse of power on the part of Donald Trump,” Wallace recalled, before calling out Georgia Sen. David Perdue for condemning the release of the call, while ignoring Trump’s shocking comments. “In this case what Senator Perdue wanted was for the call to be hidden from the public and his own constituents, but does it place more pressure on a Biden Department fo Justice to investigate some of Trump’s abuses of power?”

“It probably does. And I hope the local prosecutor does the same thing,” McCaskill agreed. “State law, I think, would be these elections were administered by duly elected Republican state officials. And the district attorney or the prosecuting attorney, whatever they are called in Georgia, in Georgia has a statute to work with. And it would be clean, I think, for it to be done at the state level because then it doesn’t lend itself to nationalizing a criminal investigation of what the facts are and what the law is when it is applied. So I think it is hard not to investigate something as bad as this is.”

McCaskill then urged viewers to listen to the entire, hour-long call to grasp the full context of Trump’s attempts to undermine the country’s democracy. “Please listen to the whole tape, everyone. Don’t take a shortcut,” she added. “Especially if you’ve got somebody in your family convincing you that if you heard the whole tape it wouldn’t be as bad. The whole tape will make you want to throw up. It will make you want to throw up.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

