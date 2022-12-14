Club Q Shooting Survivor Testifies Before Congress: ‘Actions Based on Hate Almost Took My Life From Me at 25 years Old’

On the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, a survivor of another mass shooting testified before Congress about what he went through.

Five people were killed and 18 wounded when accused killer Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly opened fire at Club Q in Colorado Springs, an LGBTQ nightclub.

Survivor Michael Anderson, who was a bartender, recounted the experience first-hand at a House Oversight Committee hearing.

“I saw my friend lying on the floor bleeding out, knowing there was also no chance of surviving that bullet wound. I had to tell him goodbye while I continued to fear for my life,” he said.

“As leaders of our country, it is your obligation to represent all of us, not just the ones you happen to agree with,” added Anderson. “Hate speech turns into hate action, and actions based on hate almost took my life from me at 25 years old.”

Anderson called for an assault weapons ban:

Not only am I embarrassed for our country’s international reputation of inaction on gun reform, but I am frankly disgusted. Between 1994-2004, America’s mass shooting incidents dropped dramatically. Following the expiration of the assault weapons ban, we now have an epidemic of domestic terrorism and violence. The time to do something is now, what needs to be done is placing the lives of children and adults above our unhealthy obsession with assault rifles, and you are the ones who can make a difference. Many in our government say nothing can be done… this epidemic of violence is just a price we pay for the rights of being free. That is a lie. The facts speak for themselves. The denial of this gun violence reality is not a policy proposal. I encourage you all to work together to save our children and adults, and in turn, save ourselves and the soul of our nation.

