The View’s Sunny Hostin offered some rare positive feedback for President Donald Trump’s administration — while also questioning his motives on “good policies.”

On Tuesday’s The View, Hostin applauded the administration’s announcement that they would expand fertility care benefits, even recalling her own struggles starting her own family.

The Trump administration announced on Sunday that the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services and Treasury created a rule to include a “new category of limited excepted benefits to further expand the ability of employers to offer meaningful fertility benefits to their employees.”

Hostin said:

As someone who also struggled with infertility, Manny and I went through our entire life savings to have our children. There was no insurance. We were fortunate enough to have a home that his parents gave us a down payment for, and we borrowed against our entire home and our entire savings to have our two beautiful children. And so the fact that something like this is available, where you do have help with IVF, that you do have help with the IVF drugs, I think is a win.

She went on to call out Trump and accused him of “misogyny” and “racism,” but she also offered positive words for “Trump Accounts” — the IRA-style investment accounts for children established last year.

“There’s so much to criticize Donald Trump for — especially his racism and his xenophobia and his misogyny, yes — but these particular things where you have an account, a Trump account where your children can have $200,000 when they’re 18 years old and the help with infertility, which is also a crisis in the country, I think you call a thing a thing and I think these are good policies,” Hostin said.

Whoopi Goldberg said she’d give credit to the administration when they start taking care of adults as well.

“I think the infertility is great, and I’ll believe it when I see people actually getting to do it, but I will not give him this until he takes care of the kids from birth to 18 or 20. I’m sorry. That’s me,” she said.

Hostin often makes clear she is no fan of the administration and she fears democracy may be at risk under Trump. On Tuesday, Hostin blasted filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton for pushing fellow celebrities to pipe down on politics.

“I think we are at a crisis point in this country,” she said. “I think democracy is participatory. I think when you have a platform, that means you have an outsized voice. And when you a platform I think that you have a responsibility to speak up about what’s going on in this county. And my view, silence is complicity. And every minute, every day, it’s getting closer.”

Watch above via ABC.

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