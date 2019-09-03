CNN has obtained aerial footage from the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, and it shows breathtaking levels of devastation throughout the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas.

The Abacos were pounded by the Category 5 storm over the last few days, with Bahamian officials predicting that the body count will rise from the five people already confirmed dead. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin aired plane footage from Great Abaco Island on Tuesday, remarking that towns were wiped out, buildings were torn to shreds, and most of the island is still dealing with “stunning” water levels.

“Look at this! Obliterated,” Baldwin exclaimed in shock.

The footage goes on to show multiple buildings completely leveled while boats, cars and shipping containers were scattered throughout the island. The record-breaking storm was expected to cause a humanitarian crisis, and Bahamian Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis called it a “historic tragedy” as he told the media that government is currently focused on search and rescue.

“Wow,” Baldwin exclaimed as she continued to review the footage with Jennifer Gray. “There are no words for pictures like this. Your heart goes out to the good people of the Bahamas.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com