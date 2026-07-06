Mark Kelly Posts Photos of Himself in Mexico Jersey at World Cup Watch Party, Sparking Backlash

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) found himself on the sharp end of some backlash on Sunday after posting an image of himself wearing a Mexico jersey at a World Cup Watch Party, supporting the co-hosting nation as it faced off against England.

Kelly took to X, posting images of himself wearing Mexico’s green as he cheered on the team:

Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/XFqZLXC7Xv — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 6, 2026

It didn’t take long for the pile-on to begin on the platform. The post quickly went viral online, garnering millions of views and thousands of replies from frustrated USMNT fans who were furious that a sitting U.S. senator had chosen to jump on board with the U.S. neighbor and soccer rival.

Some users further noted that so far in the tournament they had not seen images of Kelly wearing a USMNT jersey and questioned whether he’d be supporting his own country’s team during Monday’s upcoming clash with Belgium.

Why are you rooting for Mexico? I’m sincerely curious. Are you going to be out supporting USA against Belgium? — Roscoe DeBiase (@RoscoeDeBiase) July 6, 2026

Fox News analyst and Outkick founder Clay Travis jumped online to pan the move, arguing there was a “zero percent chance any American sports fans I know would do this”:

What do we think about US politicians putting on jerseys from another country — in a tournament the US is playing in — and rooting for the foreign country in public? Zero percent chance any American sports fans I know would do this. https://t.co/MqOIF6ieK7 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 6, 2026

He followed up with another jab:

Surprised you weren’t wearing an Iran jersey, senator. https://t.co/KsokwoQ36h — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 6, 2026

CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings widened the criticism, calling out the images as a reflection of the “Modern Democratic Party”:

Modern Democratic Party: wear another country’s jersey and post a photo of yourself taking a photo of yourself. https://t.co/UM8t7mwWum — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 6, 2026

Unfortunately for Kelly, Mexico’s World Cup ambitions came crashing down when the squad was defeated by England, 3-2.

England raced into a commanding lead before Mexico fought back to make it a tense finish, with the momentum shifting again after England were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.

A late Mexico penalty cut the deficit to one goal, but England held on to secure victory, knocking Mexico out of the tournament.

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