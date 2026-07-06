Mark Kelly Posts Photos of Himself in Mexico Jersey at World Cup Watch Party, Sparking Backlash
Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) found himself on the sharp end of some backlash on Sunday after posting an image of himself wearing a Mexico jersey at a World Cup Watch Party, supporting the co-hosting nation as it faced off against England.
Kelly took to X, posting images of himself wearing Mexico’s green as he cheered on the team:
It didn’t take long for the pile-on to begin on the platform. The post quickly went viral online, garnering millions of views and thousands of replies from frustrated USMNT fans who were furious that a sitting U.S. senator had chosen to jump on board with the U.S. neighbor and soccer rival.
Some users further noted that so far in the tournament they had not seen images of Kelly wearing a USMNT jersey and questioned whether he’d be supporting his own country’s team during Monday’s upcoming clash with Belgium.
Fox News analyst and Outkick founder Clay Travis jumped online to pan the move, arguing there was a “zero percent chance any American sports fans I know would do this”:
He followed up with another jab:
CNN conservative pundit Scott Jennings widened the criticism, calling out the images as a reflection of the “Modern Democratic Party”:
Unfortunately for Kelly, Mexico’s World Cup ambitions came crashing down when the squad was defeated by England, 3-2.
England raced into a commanding lead before Mexico fought back to make it a tense finish, with the momentum shifting again after England were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.
A late Mexico penalty cut the deficit to one goal, but England held on to secure victory, knocking Mexico out of the tournament.
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